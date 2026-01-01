Recycled Materials
Nike Swim
Women's Shoreline-Texture Scoop-Neck One Piece
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Get the textured knit that works harder with this elegant scoop-neck swimsuit, made with a soft, quick-drying puckered fabric that adds extra dimension to the look. Fully lined with medium coverage and support, this suit offers the perfect balance of comfort and style.
- Colour Shown: Green Abyss/Nightshade
- Style: IQ8319-399
Nike Swim
Get the textured knit that works harder with this elegant scoop-neck swimsuit, made with a soft, quick-drying puckered fabric that adds extra dimension to the look. Fully lined with medium coverage and support, this suit offers the perfect balance of comfort and style.
Benefits
- Medium support gives you a snug feeling and keeps you supported through all-day water activities.
- Built-in shelf bra provides comfortable support and modesty.
- Fully lined for support and modesty.
Product Details
- Removable bra cups
- Medium bottom coverage
- Mid-cut leg sits on the middle of the hip
- Embroidered Swoosh
- Body: 90% nylon, 10% elastane; lining: 100% recycled polyester
- HAND WASH COLD SEPARATELY. AFTER EACH WEAR. NON-CHLORINE BLEACH. LINE DRY. DO NOT IRON. DO NOT DRY-CLEAN. DO NOT STORE WET.
- Colour Shown: Green Abyss/Nightshade
- Style: IQ8319-399
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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