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Nike Swim
Older Kids' (Girls') Crossback One Piece
£29.99
Available for click and collect at checkout
Free Pick-up
Get the fully lined crossback swimsuit that works as hard as you do. Full-bottom coverage means this suit stays in place so you can focus on your speed. Go ahead, take that victory lap.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IV5156-010
Nike Swim
£29.99
Get the fully lined crossback swimsuit that works as hard as you do. Full-bottom coverage means this suit stays in place so you can focus on your speed. Go ahead, take that victory lap.
Benefits
Fully lined for better fit, comfort and a secure feel.
Product Details
- Embroidered Swoosh
- Full-bottom coverage
- Body: 80% nylon, 20% elastane (chlorine resistant); liner: 100% polyester
- HAND WASH COLD SEPARATELY. AFTER EACH WEAR. NON-CHLORINE BLEACH. LINE DRY. DO NOT IRON. DO NOT DRY-CLEAN. DO NOT STORE WET.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IV5156-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′0″ (152cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Swim
£29.99