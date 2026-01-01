England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Fo Joggers

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England Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
£37.99
Available for click and collect at checkout
Free Pick-up
Soft, warm and comfy—you could practically live in these England Joggers. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
- Style: IB7971-410
England Club Fleece
£37.99
Soft, warm and comfy—you could practically live in these England Joggers. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
Product Details
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Pocket bags: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
- Style: IB7971-410
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (155cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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England Club Fleece
£37.99