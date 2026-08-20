Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Pro
Structured Futura Cap
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Pull on our Nike Pro Cap and top off any outfit with a classic baseball diamond-inspired finish. The structured max-depth crown sits higher on your head for that pro ball-player look. Our sweat-wicking tech helps you stay dry and cool while you work on your game.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/White
- Style: FB5380-010
Nike Dri-FIT Pro
Pull on our Nike Pro Cap and top off any outfit with a classic baseball diamond-inspired finish. The structured max-depth crown sits higher on your head for that pro ball-player look. Our sweat-wicking tech helps you stay dry and cool while you work on your game.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Nike Pro caps are a max-depth traditional cap for classic baseball style.
- Snapback closure easily adjusts for the perfect fit.
Product Details
- Structured fit
- Embroidered eyelets
- Flat bill design
- Body: 100% polyester. Back Of Front Panel: 100% polyester. Underbill: 100% cotton.
- Do not wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/White
- Style: FB5380-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Dri-FIT Pro