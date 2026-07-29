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Nike Control Football - White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black

Nike Control

Football

£129.99
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape. All Conditions Control (ACC) technology adds a grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions.


  • Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IQ0618-100

Nike Control

£129.99

Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape. All Conditions Control (ACC) technology adds a grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions.

Benefits

  • The contrasting colours allow the ball to maintain a high level of visual performance.
  • The engineered placement of ink adds grip while enhancing the aerodynamic properties.

Product Details

  • 37% polyurethane (PU)/33% rubber/20% polyester/10% rayon
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IQ0618-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Awesome sauce

    parisj750639359

    This ball is amazing a little hard to the touch but I adjusted quickly the curve I can put on this ball is unreal I do recommended

Nike Control Football

Nike Control

£129.99

Complete the look

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