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Chelsea F.C. Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie - Bright Blue/White

Chelsea F.C. Club

Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

£42.99
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.


  • Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
  • Style: II3725-452

Chelsea F.C. Club

£42.99

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.

Product Details

  • Front pocket
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
  • Style: II3725-452

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 4'3" (130cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Chelsea F.C. Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

    Chelsea F.C. Club

    £42.99

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