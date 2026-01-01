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Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck - Pitch Blue/White

Chelsea F.C. Club

Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck

£59.99
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

This Chelsea F.C. top is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside.


  • Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/White
  • Style: II3426-453

Chelsea F.C. Club

£59.99

This Chelsea F.C. top is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside.

Product details

  • 80% cotton/20% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/White
  • Style: II3426-453

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck

    Chelsea F.C. Club

    £59.99

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