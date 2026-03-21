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Highly Rated
Nike Charge Football Shinguards - Black/Black/White

Nike Charge

Football Shinguards

£24.99
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Safety shouldn't get in the way of playing your best game. With a hard shell that creates low-profile coverage, these shinguards also have a foam back for comfort, allowing you to kick and pass in comfort.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: DX4608-010

Nike Charge

£24.99

Safety shouldn't get in the way of playing your best game. With a hard shell that creates low-profile coverage, these shinguards also have a foam back for comfort, allowing you to kick and pass in comfort.

Product Details

  • 43% polypropylene (PP)/33% ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)/17% polyester/7% rubber
  • Hand wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: DX4608-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (13)

4.3 stars

  • Great

    AMree

    Love the colour, great fit, works great

  • Excellent Product

    CKC2

    They fit well and stay in place with the help of the elastic strap under foot and ankle sock. Son 7 loves them.

  • Shin pads

    Silvana

    My granddaughter loves them

Nike Charge Football Shinguards

Nike Charge

£24.99

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