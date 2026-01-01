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Nike Baby Essentials Baby Hooded Overall - Pink Foam

Nike Baby Essentials

Baby Hooded Overall

£19.99
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Wrap your smallest athletes in cosy comfort with this overall, made from soft baby French terry that feels gentle on baby's sensitive skin. The hood provides optional extra warmth, and the full-zip closure makes changing, dressing or layering over a tank easy.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Foam
  • Style: FQ1522-663

Nike Baby Essentials

£19.99

Wrap your smallest athletes in cosy comfort with this overall, made from soft baby French terry that feels gentle on baby's sensitive skin. The hood provides optional extra warmth, and the full-zip closure makes changing, dressing or layering over a tank easy.

Product details

  • 60% cotton/40% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pink Foam
  • Style: FQ1522-663

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Baby Essentials Baby Hooded Overall

    Nike Baby Essentials

    £19.99

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