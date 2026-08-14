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Highly Rated
Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes - Black/White/Medium Grey

Air Jordan Mule

Golf Shoes

£99.99
Black/White/Medium Grey
White/Varsity Red/Black
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Slide into pre- and post-game paradise, whether you're sailing to the 19th hole after a career low or ramping up for the round ahead in the all-new Jordan 1 G Mule. It's easily accessible, eye-poppingly eccentric and complete with timeless Jordan ethos and comfort.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White/Medium Grey
  • Style: FJ1214-003

Air Jordan Mule

£99.99

Slide into pre- and post-game paradise, whether you're sailing to the 19th hole after a career low or ramping up for the round ahead in the all-new Jordan 1 G Mule. It's easily accessible, eye-poppingly eccentric and complete with timeless Jordan ethos and comfort.

Mule style

Mule style construction offers hands-free entry after kicking off your spikes in the car park or simply grabbing these out of the wardrobe for a quick trip to the shop.

Comfy foam

A comfy memory foam sits directly under your foot for extra cushioning, perfect for pre-round errands or putting your feet up after bagging a few birdies on the back 9.

Leather tongue

The synthetic-leather gusseted tongue offers easy access into the design and doesn't flop around as your march to the clubhouse. It's comfortable against your ankle and easy to clean.

More benefits

  • Full-grain leather is pierced with small holes for better breathability.
  • The sticky outsole gives you great grip on the journey to and from the course.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Black/White/Medium Grey
  • Style: FJ1214-003

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (144)

4.8 stars

  • Favorite sneaker ever!

    KimberlyM147332194

    I usually don't like Nike because they are not comfortable on my feet, usually big and bulky, heavy, or too narrow. But these are my favorite sneakers ever. I wear them almost every day, they are perfect for going to pilates to just slide them off. My go to when running errands, can just slip them on and go. I wish they would come out with more lighter colors like white with colored checks, so they can go with more. Since there isn't a women's option, they should make more unisex colors.

  • Mules are the best !!!

    Hal517604722

    These mules are awesome shoes ,I like them so much I have three pairs and plan on a fourth! I normally wear a 10.5 but in Jordans I go up a half size , especially the mules or your heel will be riding on the end of the shoe . So I wear an 11 in these and they are the most comfortable shoe I own .

  • Comfortable

    ToddTim

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these 3 weeks ago and I wear them Every day

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes

Air Jordan Mule

£99.99

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