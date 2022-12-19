Making iconic style even more comfortable. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft remakes the 1st Air Jordan with lightweight, low-profile cushioning and elements that improve wearability. Leathers and textiles in the upper have a broken-in feel. A lined, padded collar cups the heel for a secure fit.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.8 Stars
SErickson - 19 Dec 2022
Shoes are really comfortable, even for my wide feet.
Apannmal - 19 Dec 2022
I was happy to have found the selection of shoes that were available.
JMac01 - 12 Dec 2022
These shoes are stylish and comfortable! I had no trouble and enjoyed my experience at the Hibbetts store. Great, friendly, helpful staff!!