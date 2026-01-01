ACG Five Towers Pack Jacket

Backpack, jacket, both or neither—this versatile shell takes adaptability to new heights. This style was designed for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. Hence the UV protection and sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable. When you don't need the layer, the jacket packs into its own pocket for easy storage.

Colour Shown: Sea Glass/Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Summit White

Style: IF1268-020