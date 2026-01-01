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Nike Academy Football Gymsack (18L) - Black/Black/White

Nike Academy

Football Gymsack (18L)

£19.99
ONE SIZE
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Lightweight and simple, the Nike Academy Gymsack is a quick way to store and carry the gear you need to train, play and make the most of your day.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IO0924-010

Nike Academy

£19.99

Lightweight and simple, the Nike Academy Gymsack is a quick way to store and carry the gear you need to train, play and make the most of your day.

Benefits

  • Small zip pocket provides quick access to small essentials.
  • Updated coated bottom helps provide wet weather protection and added durability.

Product Details

  • 51cm H x 36cm W x 5cm D (approx.)
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IO0924-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Academy Football Gymsack (18L)

    Nike Academy

    £19.99

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