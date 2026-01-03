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Nike Academy Dri-FIT Football Snood - Black/White/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Academy

Dri-FIT Football Snood

£22.99
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Help keep your face warm and dry with this sweat-wicking snood. The mesh around the mouth is breathable and it stays in place snugly over your ears, nose and mouth.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: HF0784-010

Nike Academy

£22.99

Help keep your face warm and dry with this sweat-wicking snood. The mesh around the mouth is breathable and it stays in place snugly over your ears, nose and mouth.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • It's designed to cover your nose, mouth and neck, while hooking snugly over your ears.

Product details

  • Reflective design details
  • Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • 96% polyester/4% elastane
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: HF0784-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (4)

4.8 stars

  • Keeps the chilly wind off your face

    VictorP953836349

    Fit well enough but a bit of a tight fit when you pull the snood over your head. But will keep that chilly wind off your face.

  • Great product

    Riley22b46a01c232453fbe16ac5eab1468f9

    Very breathable and comfortable, would recommend

  • Correct sizing

    Paula509224823

    Great mask, had to re-order as my teenager needed the L/XL so I would say the smaller one is for kids, larger one for teens/adults

Nike Academy Dri-FIT Football Snood

Nike Academy

£22.99

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