|Size
|XXS
|XS
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|2XL
|1X
|2X
|3X
|Bust (in.)
|27.5 - 29.5
|29.5 - 32.5
|32.5 - 35.5
|35.5 - 38
|38 - 41
|41 - 44.5
|44.5 - 48.5
|45 - 49
|49 - 53
|53 - 57
|Waist (in.)
|21.25 - 23.5
|23.5 - 26
|26 - 29
|29 - 31.5
|31.5 - 34.5
|34.5 - 38.5
|38.5 - 42.5
|41 - 45
|45 - 49
|49 - 53
|Hip (in.)
|30.5 - 33
|33 - 35.5
|35.5 - 38.5
|38.5 - 41
|41 - 44
|44 - 47
|47 - 50
|46 - 50
|50 - 54
|54 - 58
Women's Skirts and Dresses
The measurements on the size chart are body measurements. Find your correct size in the chart below.
Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.
We are currently reworking our plus sizes to be more inclusive. If you are ordering sizes 0X–4X, please use the size chart below. If the product you are ordering only has sizes 1X, 2X and 3X available, please use the size information provided in the size chart above.
|Size
|0X
|1X
|2X
|3X
|4X
|Bust (in.)
|44 - 47
|47 - 49.5
|49.5 - 52
|52 - 55
|55 - 58
|Waist (in.)
|40 - 43
|43 - 45.5
|45.5 - 49
|49 - 53
|53 - 57
|Hip (in.)
|48 - 51
|51 - 54
|54 - 57
|57 - 61
|61 - 65
Fit Tips
If you're on the borderline between two sizes, order the smaller size for a tighter fit or the larger size for a looser fit.
If your measurements for bust and waist correspond to two different suggested sizes, order the size indicated by your bust measurement.
How to Measure
- BUST: measure around the fullest part of your bust, keeping the measuring tape horizontal.
- WAIST: measure around the narrowest part (typically where your body bends side to side), keeping the tape horizontal.
- HIPS: measure around the fullest part of your hips, keeping the tape horizontal.