“So Dope Dance Academy is about so much more than just dancing,” she says. “On a practical level, it’s about discipline. Their homelives might be a free-for-all, and the concept of time here is so blurred because we think we have our own time—African time—but we don’t. You need to be on time for your job, your rehearsals, your life.

“It’s also about confidence,” Tarryn continues. “People of colour don’t really have confidence, they walk into a room looking down. And in this community, these kids’ families might not have the time to nurture their self-esteem. So here in this safe space, through dance, we create a family. And a sense of belonging that gives you confidence and purpose. It gives you all those things that at home you maybe don’t have.”

Tarryn is always thinking about how these smaller lessons within her dance academy can help shape her students’ futures. Every day is kicked off with a special workshop: Power Hand. Each child pick five strengths (one per finger) to focus on that day. It could be that they’re caring, persistent, honest, trustworthy, committed—anything positive they see in themselves. They then do breathing exercises with their hands to ensure these strengths are always front of mind.

By building these foundations of discipline and self-belief, dancing gives the kids the opportunity to transport themselves—both physically and mentally.