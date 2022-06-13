What Is a Base Layer Shirt?

A base layer top is one that acts as a "second skin", providing your body with an extra layer between you and the environment.

It's tight fitting but breathable and provides sweat-wicking capability, insulation and temperature regulation.

It'll feel snug when you first put it on, but this is normal.Don't size up if it feels a bit tighter than you'd expect.If it's a quality base layer, it'll be designed for flexible movement.So despite the body-hugging fit, you'll still have full range of motion and freedom to move without restrictions.