Rebecca Judd: Self-Made In London

Finding My Voice

“I haven’t always been this bubbly. For me, I’ve become confident through consistency – by turning up for myself, day in, day out, to achieve my goals. I've got shows from the first station I was ever on, and they sound so bad. I'm like, ‘How on earth did that get me here?’ It all comes down to keeping at it. I found my confidence because of staying true to myself while doing everything I could to pursue my dreams. Seeing that hard work pay off has boosted my self-belief like nothing else.”



It’s normal to have self-doubts – but, face them head on, and your self-confidence will naturally grow. Life is all about baby steps, persistence and working things out as you go along – even for industry pros like Rebecca.



Want to get working on that journey right away? Set the tone with Rebecca’s feel good playlist – a handpicked selection of her favourite tunes to get you up and ready for the year ahead in style. Over on the Nike app now.