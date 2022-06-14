11 Trainer Tips on Proper Gym Etiquette

One of the major advantages to a gym membership is that all the equipment and machines you could want are at your fingertips. And when it's not busy (or maybe even when it is), you might even imagine it's a personal home gym—except it's not.

"Gym etiquette is something that seems to have softened", said Rocky Snyder, CSCS, author of strength-training guide "Return to Center". "Whenever there is an increased interest and a higher number of people pursuing any activity, there is always the chance that time-tested rules may not always be followed".

If you haven't been to the gym in a while, or if it's an entirely new adventure, it's worth brushing up on your fitness manners before your first visit. Check out these tips from four gym and fitness professionals on how to be courteous to fellow gym-goers.