What are the benefits of dancing?

Just as different types of dance can range in intensity and style, they can also emphasise various muscular movement patterns, Carrie Skony, DC and CCSP, said. For example, classical ballet requires slow, controlled movements with periods of jumping and leaping, which improves muscular endurance in the core, arms and legs.

"This type of strengthening can help develop the long lines and toned muscles that are often associated with classical ballet", Skony said.

According to a 2019 study in Anatomy, ballet helps the muscles adapt as the body must adjust to the five basic leg positions that turn and rotate the legs. Researchers noted that these adaptations lead to postural stability, which in ballet requires all of the muscles in the body. And these postural developments can counteract the effects of sitting at work or for commutes, Skony said.

If you are hoping to try another type of dance, Skony said that more fast-paced styles—such as hip-hop, jazz or ballroom—can require explosive strength. A 2014 study in the Journal of Sports and Physical Education suggests that dance builds strength because muscles are forced to resist body weight, while at the same time endurance increases as muscles adapt to working harder for longer periods of time (with ballroom and line dancing specifically noted to be beneficial for endurance).