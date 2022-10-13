How to Wash a Down Jacket

Down jackets are a plush, comfy and oh-so-warm outfit staple when low temperatures set in. But after a season of constant use, the fabric can start to appear dull and the once-fluffy down filling can start to flatten. If that happens, it's time to clean your down jacket.

While you may have heard you should take a down jacket to a dry cleaner, that's not always the case. Many Nike down and polyester puffer jackets are machine-washable, so you can easily clean them at home.

As with any garment, be sure to check the tag and follow the care instructions on your puffer jacket before washing. Then, if the jacket calls for either machine-washing or hand-washing, follow these tips to wash your down jacket.

(Related: The Best Nike Jackets for Kids)