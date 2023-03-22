How to Set Goals Without Burning Out

For some people, goals are the foundation for maintaining consistency and progress towards whatever aim they've set—and not just for fitness but for any type of pursuit, from optimising a sleep routine to carving out a future career path. But for others, goal-setting can be notorious for causing the opposite effect: demotivating versus empowering.

In his book "Atomic Habits", James Clear asserted that this occurs because goals often involve momentary changes that don't transform overall behaviour. You might attempt to change your habits for a few weeks, for example, or maybe just a few days. But, you may burn out on your quest to achieve the goal because the new behaviour required to achieve said goal doesn't feel sustainable.

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Also, Clear said in his book that a goal-orientated mindset can create a yo-yo effect since you might focus on one clear goal—such as running a specific race—and when you cross the finishing line and achieve success, the goal disappears, which can lead to aimless training afterwards.

That doesn't mean personal goals are useless, though. Creating meaningful, achievable goals can be a major part of reaching milestones and changing behaviour in a realistic way. When looking at how to set goals, tailoring them to meet your needs is key, and a large part of that is understanding your emotional investment and creating a better mindset for what's ahead.