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There’s no magic recipe for finding your style. Like, it changes, it grows, sometimes it’s totally different on Thursday to what it was on Wednesday.
But no matter how it evolves as we grow up, the one thing that’s important to keep constant is wearing stuff that makes us feel as confident in ourselves as we should be.
Nike spent the day with three teen girls, and they've passed on some tricks and tips to help us all play with style using the Air Max Dn.
Play With Layers
“Layering brings my outfit to life: like, the Air Max Dn, baggy jeans, and a crop top with the collar of a shirt sticking out.”
Get creative with layering, and suddenly that one top (or skirt, trousers, whatever!) at the back of your wardrobe works in a thousand different fits.
“The Nike Air Max Dn give me that sporty vibe I love,” Sophie told us. She adds a collar underneath a baggy t-shirt, or a tie that matches the shoe, and just like that - the look’s next level.
Funmi Moodboard
“I'm a very colourful person when it comes to my style. Deeeeefinitely a maximalist.”
Funmi told Nike the Air Max Dn make her feel like she’s walking on clouds. So it’s only fair she brings the whole rainbow to her fits.“When it comes to style, I’ll never limit my creativity.”
If you like bold n’ bright too, take inspo from Funmi. Keep playing with accessories & colours ‘til you’ll find what makes you feel good.
Get Comfy Out Your Comfort Zone
“I’ve never seen teen footwear like this before, the sides really caught my eye. And they’re just SO comfy.”
Having a pair of comfy sneakers that can be styled by mood means mixing things up comes easy.
“I wear a bit of everything, from street style to 70s fashion,” Bella told us. So she mixes up her baggy fits with a tight top underneath her fleece, then uses the Air Max Dn to bring comfort and colour to the look.
Nobody’s tied to one style. Today, let’s dress how we wanna dress. Then tomorrow, let’s wake up and do it again.