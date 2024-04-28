There’s no magic recipe for finding your style. Like, it changes, it grows, sometimes it’s totally different on Thursday to what it was on Wednesday.



But no matter how it evolves as we grow up, the one thing that’s important to keep constant is wearing stuff that makes us feel as confident in ourselves as we should be.



Nike spent the day with three teen girls, and they've passed on some tricks and tips to help us all play with style using the Air Max Dn.