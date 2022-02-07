How to Style Your Go-To Hoodie or Sweatshirt for Any Occasion
Styling Tips
A good hoodie is versatile enough to take you from work to the gym to a night on the town. Here's how to style your favourite sweatshirts.
Your hoodie has your back, through thick and thin. Leaving the gym on a chilly day? Throw on a hoodie. Nothing to wear on laundry day? You can find a way to make that trusted sweatshirt look sharp. Aiming for a stylish yet sporty aesthetic for a night out? Reach for that wardrobe essential yet again.
Hoodies and sweatshirts are so cosy and versatile that you may want to keep several in your wardrobe. And with dozens of Nike styles to choose from, you can look chic in oversized fleece or clean-cut in a crew neck and chinos. Whether you like your sweatshirts cropped, baggy, tie-dyed, hooded or zipped, we've got the style tips you need to put together cute outfits for any occasion. Read our full style guide for the outfit ideas you need to conquer this season.
Casual Loungewear Looks for Everyday Wear
For Women:
- Throw on an oversized hoodie over a T-shirt and a pair of black leggings, bike shorts or skinny jeans for an effortlessly chic sweatshirt outfit.
- For a sporty outfit, wear a long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt over a T-shirt and a pair of joggers or tracksuit bottoms. Toss a denim jacket or bomber on top for extra warmth, and style with a pair of vintage-inspired athletic shoes, such as the Nike Air Max sneakers.
- Aim for a monochromatic look with a pair of wide-leg trousers and a similarly hued sweatshirt or hoodie for yet another casual style outfit variation.
For Men:
- One foolproof hoodie outfit idea is to pair your favourite sweatshirt with a pair of slim-fit jeans and classic kicks, like an Air Force 1, in black or white.
- Go for the tracksuit look in a cosy, oversized hoodie and a matching pair of joggers or leggings. Slip on a pair of sporty shoes, such as the Nike Huarache, to complete the outfit.
- Basketball shorts or tracksuit bottoms look great as an outfit with a solid-colour hoodie and a pair of Nike Air Max sneakers for optimal comfort.
A More Polished Look
For Women:
- Tuck a crew neck loosely into a pair of high-waisted jeans and pair with a blazer and a pair of sleek leather sneakers, such as the Nike Blazer for an office-perfect outfit.
- A cropped hoodie, sweatshirt or half-zip looks stylish with a midi or mini skirt and a pair of flats or sandals.
- A funnel neck or shawl collar sweatshirt is dressy enough to pair with a silk midi skirt or sleek ponte trousers for a go-anywhere outfit.
- Wear a long-sleeve crew neck in a subdued hue with a pair of chino trousers and some sleek leather sneakers, and you'll be ready to tackle that presentation in style.
- For a business casual outfit, top a black hoodie with a sport coat and pair with dark denim jeans and Nike Blazer sneakers.
- A fitted sweatshirt with a pair of chino shorts and sunglasses makes for a polished outfit that will get you through spring and autumn.
Fashion-Forward Streetwear Looks
- Style a long-sleeve hoodie dress in a neutral colour with a pair of chunky sneakers such as the Nike Air Force 1 instead of suffering in dress shoes.
- Layer a hoodie under a black leather jacket with a pair of trendy skinny jeans for a timeless outfit with a bit of edge.
- Top a floral dress with a zip-up fleece. Add some aviator sunglasses and wear a pair of high-top sneakers for a casual outfit that's also fashion-forward.
- Layer a zip-up hoodie over a graphic tee and under a leather jacket or bomber for a bold yet classic look.
- Style a pair of black skinny jeans with a subdued sweatshirt. Add a trench coat or car coat on top for warmth. Pair with a Nike Blazer for a pop of colour.
- Wear a flannel shirt underneath a zip-up hoodie and pull on a pair of corduroy bottoms for a classic autumn outfit.
How to Choose Your New Favourite Sweatshirt or Hoodie
- Material: To stay dry and warm as temperatures change, wear a moisture-wicking material such as Nike Dri-FIT. It's designed for faster evaporation so you won't end up soaked in sweat. In colder weather, look for a fabric that is insulating without adding too much weight, such as Nike Therma-FIT.
- Fit: Hoodies and sweatshirts come in a variety of different cuts. Choose something you'll feel comfortable in but can also style with a lot of other garments in your wardrobe. You may want an oversized fit or something more streamlined depending on your outfit.
- Neckline: Sweatshirts come with adjustable hoods, funnel necks, shawl collars, crew necks and more. Decide whether you want to keep it simple or aim for fashionable details.
- Zips: Some hoodies are full-zip, while others have a half or quarter zip. Other sweatshirts are pullovers. Choose depending on your preference and what you plan to wear it with.
- Pockets: You might want a hoodie with pockets so you don't have to carry a purse or gym bag.
- Hood: Some sweatshirts are hooded, while others are not. Ideally, you should have both a hoodie and a crew neck in your wardrobe, since they can be styled differently and are designed for different weather.
Frequently Asked Questions
How Do You Style a Sweatshirt?
A sweatshirt is a versatile garment that can be worn with trousers, jeans, joggers, skirts and dresses. It's great for layering with a variety of tops and jackets and can be paired with a range of different shoe types. With the right sweatshirt, you can accomplish casual street style or a put-together, professional look. Read our full style guide for more tips.
How Should a Sweatshirt Fit?
That depends on the style you're aiming for with your outfit. An oversized, baggy fit pairs well with leggings or joggers for a casual look, while a cropped or fitted look tends to lend itself to dressier styles.