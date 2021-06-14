A Life-Changing Injury Helped Golf Pro Carlos Brown Discover Strength

Carlos believes that life, like the golf course, is an uncontrollable environment. "You have to control the controllable" is a maxim he returns to frequently. He may never have set out to be a beacon of hope for anyone, but when the uncontrollable happened, he had to quickly adapt to his new reality. He attributes his ability to do so to his faith, which he says kept him grounded and allowed him to quickly put his new circumstance into perspective. He also credits his support system: the people who were at his side when he woke up after his surgery. He says that support system is what he now aspires to be for other people going through the same situation. "If a kid that is an amputee sees me, then maybe he goes, 'Hey, you know what, I can be a golf professional. I can play golf'".



In the film above, Carlos shares his story and explains how he overcame mental as well as physical obstacles to gain a new perspective on life and the game he loves.