Discover our Family Play Guide

Play has an important role in cultivating an active, healthy way of life for both adults and children. However, as we age, responsibilities and life duties tend to pile up and it becomes harder to tap into our childlike sense of fun.

With kids being more receptive to sport and exercise when there’s an element of imagination, it’s time to rediscover our inner child to understand our children. Check out our expert play guide programme we’ve put together with playfulness expert Emma — of the Playful Den — to make it easier for you, your family and your friends to find your fun again.

What to expect:

- A tailored play guide designed by our kids’ expert to help you unlock the true power of play in your daily routine.

- Expert family tips divided into four easy-to-follow modules to help you take your play to a new level.

- Stored in the Nike App for easy use and access.