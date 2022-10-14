One day, during a community netball match, Ellen had a bright idea. I could help other girls learn to love sports as much as I do!



Ellen knew that lots of girls are nervous about sports. They worry they aren’t good enough to play. Ellen believed she could instill confidence in girls through sports. She decided to become a community netball coach.



During their games, Ellen cheered her girls on from the side-lines.



Great catch! Nice pass! she would say as her athletes followed the precise rules of netball, racing across the court, halting when they caught the ball, and aiming carefully to score the next point of the match.