Daryll Neita: Make More You-Time

Using self-care to find balance with Olympic medalist Daryll Neita

Balance is the most important skill many of us will ever learn.



Whatever your field, it takes time, space and rest to be at your best. Ask Olympic and World Championship medalist Daryll Neita. Finding mental focus has played a big part in her journey to becoming one of Britain’s premier sprinters. Getting there is about self-care as much as self-belief.



But it wasn’t always like that. For Daryll, the importance of keeping a clear head is something she learned the hard way – taking a day off has come with practice. With that in mind, as part of our I Wish I’d Known series, we asked Daryll what insights and tips she was missing in her early days.