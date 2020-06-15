Coaching Kids To Make Choices

"Being a coach doesn't mean that you 'tell'—you should listen and learn", says Njabulo.



Ask questions to show the kids you're interested in what they think. "Let them express their feelings by having a choice—it allows them to practise making decisions that improve their behaviour, self-esteem and leadership skills".



By applying what you've heard from your kids, you'll be able to build trust and respect—which is great for everyone.