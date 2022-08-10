Try This Expert-approved Bodyweight Leg Workout

Beyond helping to crush a variety of sports and workouts, building strong leg muscles can provide support—literally—for a range of daily activities, too.

"Strong legs help you with everyday activities like walking, running and climbing stairs", said NASM-certified personal trainer Brittany Noelle. They also create an excellent foundation for full-body strength, help with self-defence and make moving heavy objects easier, she said. That's why it's important to add leg workouts to your fitness routine. And finding the right bodyweight leg workout isn't hard to do, especially when you have support from professionals.

The benefits of bodyweight leg workouts? There are many. According to Sarah Bradford, a NASM-certified personal trainer, pre- and post-natal exercise specialist, and core and pelvic floor rehabilitation specialist, bodyweight leg workouts help improve stability and control, enhance athletic performance, improve functional movement patterns, increase joint strength and, of course, build strength in the legs, glutes, core and even the pelvic floor.

(Related: The Reason Your Squats Aren't Growing Your Glutes—and How to Fix It)

Bradford also noted that the glutes, quads (front of the thighs) and hamstrings (back of the thighs) in the legs are the largest muscle groups in the body. And increased muscle mass helps burn more calories (even at rest), increases overall metabolic rate and promotes healthier body weight.

Here, Noelle and Bradford share their top three bodyweight leg workouts that you can do in your own home.