Why You Need an Accountability Partner to Hit Your Goals

Too bad you can't just swipe right to meet your accountability match. (Million-dollar idea for a new app?) And while it may be tempting to rope in your best friend, it's not always the right move. Our good buddies are typically people we turn to for comfort and support, but they're not necessarily people from whom we welcome a challenge or unbiased advice, which is what you really need with an accountability partner, says Stephen Gonzalez, PhD, an executive board member for the Association for Applied Sport Psychology.

That said, you do want someone who's on the same wavelength and has a similar attitude and values—along with different strengths. "The main thing is that you complement each other and each bring something to the table", says Fearon. "It could be energy. It could be you're the punctual one. It could be you're the organised one. One of you could really love doing hill sprints and the other loves hitting the weight room. You can bounce off each other's strengths".



Just don't aim too high: That bodybuilder cousin, basically-a-chef co-worker or best-selling-author colleague may have a routine or skill you aren't quite ready for yet, and you don't want to short-circuit your progress. Instead, look for someone who's just a little better at what you're going for. One study by Michigan State University found that exercisers were more likely to increase their workout time when sweating with a more capable partner; because who wants to be the weak link? Gonzalez recommends having a good talk with a prospective partner. Two key questions:

What are three to five core values you use to make everyday decisions?

How would you use those values to guide you when helping someone like me?

If their answers sit well with you—onwards! If you feel iffy about their response, don't settle—keep searching.