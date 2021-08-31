Swimming goes deeper than sport.

Alice started swimming lessons as a young child alongside her brother, with the support of their mum. By the age of eight she was training with a club, setting her on the path to swimming at the highest level. This summer, the British swimmer represented her country in the open water marathon race, making her the first Black woman to do so.



But it hasn’t always been calm waters. Alice has had to show courage in the face of adversity. As a young swimmer, pre-race anxiety often left her unable to compete. More recently, in 2017, she lost the funding that allowed her to train and was dropped from the squad she was training with. With the help of her support network, she absorbed the shock: took a deep breath, and jumped back in on her own terms. “I've always gone my own path, or marched to the beat of my own drum,” she says. Alice swims in her own lane.