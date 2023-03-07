Air Jordan Collection
Air Jordan 10
Original Release (1994)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (WHITE/BLACK—LIGHT STEEL GREY)
Original Price ($125)
Style Code (130209-101)
Air Jordan 10
Original Release (1994)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (WHITE/BLACK—LIGHT STEEL GREY)
Original Price ($125)
Style Code (130209-101)
Back With a Vengeance
Unbeknownst to even his biggest fans, as the mid-1990s approached, Michael Jordan was eager to take care of unfinished business. Although the Air Jordan 10 was designed while he was away from the game, MJ's return during the 1994–95 season came right in time to sport it on the court—with his temporary number 45 emblazoned on its side.
From the Vault
A Tribute Takes a Turn
Originally designed as a tribute shoe, the AJ10 featured full-length Air cushioning in the midsole and flex grooves for traction on the outsole. And just like the shoes that preceded it, the AJ10's innovation translated to superior performance on the court. Michael Jordan proved it with a 55-point onslaught in his first game back in New York City on 28 March 1995—now known as the infamous "double nickel" game.