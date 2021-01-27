3 Ways To Rule Your Own Dress Code

Don’t Blend In

“I'm just all for people doing what they want, do you get what I mean? I'm not the type of person that will try and fit in. I'm plus size, so most of the stuff that's in trend doesn’t come in my fit anyway… It's a case of just doing what you want, and wearing what makes you feel good, doing things for you.”



By ignoring self-comparisons and focussing on self-belief, Rebecca is able to set aside more time for herself and concentrate on life goals. You can see it in everything she turns her hand to. That feel good energy shines through on air – allowing her to be more focussed, present and unique.