3 Ways To Rule Your Own Dress Code

Apple Music radio host Rebecca Judd might be just twenty-six, but she’s made her a name for herself already – through sheer self-belief. Rebecca is all about embracing your differences, rather than trying to blend in, and she does this from the minute she gets dressed. “I dress for myself and no one else, which grounds me and makes me feel more comfortable,” she explains. “It doesn’t matter who I’m about to interview.” Celebrate what makes you unique by dressing from within, using Rebecca Judd’s 3 Ways To tips.
Trust Yourself
“It’s so important to believe in yourself, and trust your gut when getting dressed. If I think I look good before going out, nobody else can tell me otherwise – and that shines through in the way I hold myself. There’ve been times when people have sent me hate comments based on my appearance, but they no longer get to me because, when you believe in yourself, you can make any outfit look good.”
Rotate Your Outfits
“Instead of looking to others and chasing trends, find a look that works for you – and if it makes you feel comfortable and empowered, stick with it, own it, make it yours. I wore the same four dresses on rotation during lockdown, because I loved them so much… Now, when I video call my producers, they know exactly what I’m going to be wearing. I'm like, ‘Sorry, guys. I know I've worn this, but…’ [Laughs]. It’s my look.”
Don’t Blend In
“I'm just all for people doing what they want, do you get what I mean? I'm not the type of person that will try and fit in. I'm plus size, so most of the stuff that's in trend doesn’t come in my fit anyway… It's a case of just doing what you want, and wearing what makes you feel good, doing things for you.”
By ignoring self-comparisons and focussing on self-belief, Rebecca is able to set aside more time for herself and concentrate on life goals. You can see it in everything she turns her hand to. That feel good energy shines through on air – allowing her to be more focussed, present and unique. Discover Rebecca Judd’s favourite Nike items by tapping ‘Rebecca Selects’ below.