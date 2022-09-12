Passer au contenu principal
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5

      Chaussures de training pour Femme

      84,99 €

      Bien notés
      Noir/Blanc/Rose rush
      Blanc/Blanc
      Rose pâle/Baie du désert/Rose lever de soleil/Bordeaux foudre
      Noir/Gris fumée foncé/Blanc

      La Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 associe la réactivité et l'esthétique de l'amorti Max Air à une semelle plate qui assure une stabilité incomparable lorsque vous tonifiez et sculptez votre silhouette. Ce modèle revisité améliore le maintien sur les côtés et le dessus du pied pour renforcer la stabilité et le maintien lors de vos entraînements de renforcement musculaire les plus intensifs.

      • Couleur affichée : Rose pâle/Baie du désert/Rose lever de soleil/Bordeaux foudre
      • Article : DD9285-601

      • Comfortable

        b9b5eff0-3bbc-4d26-a31f-5bd28a85faca - 13 sept. 2022

        I'm impressed, they're comfortable and fits true to size.

      • No good

        JaniceB299067827 - 27 juil. 2022

        Schrijf je Not sure what's going on with Nike shoes lately, but I'm not a fan of the "Sock" model they use. The fabric of the shoe rubbed on my skin and the upper part folded double. The sizing was fine for me (I have thin feet) but I couldn't use my orthotics in them because I slipped out of the shoe. Even the normal sole in the shoe made me slip. It would've helped if there was an extra shoelace hole so I could tie the shoelaces higher. Now I had to tie it very tightly on top of my foot, and due to the material of the shoelaces (and the shoe itself) the shoelace kept getting looser and looser. Replacing the shoelace with a sturdier one is pretty much impossible due to the shoelace holes being sewn INTO the fabric. Not a fan.beoordeling hier. Hij moet ten minste 5 tekens lang zijn. Overweeg of je dit product zou aanbevelen en wat je er goed of niet goed aan vindt.

      • Nike Air Max Bella TR 5

        Cassie - 20 mai 2022

        The Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 are extremely comfortable!! The shoe offers plenty of support. The design is simple while still being stylish. The material is very easy to clean which is great as they do happen to get dirty easily. Highly recommend.

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus