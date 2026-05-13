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Nike Primary NanoKnit Sudadera con capucha Dri-FIT con cremallera completa y protección UV - Hombre - Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey

Materiales reciclados

Nike Primary NanoKnit

Sudadera con capucha Dri-FIT con cremallera completa y protección UV - Hombre

30 % de descuento
Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
Negro/Negro
Light Army/Medium Olive/Heather/Light Army
Baroque Brown/Tar/Heather/Baroque Brown
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
  • El producto es amplio; te recomendamos pedir una talla menos de la habitual
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Para la confección de este producto se ha empleado, al menos, un 75 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado

Muévete con total libertad durante los entrenamientos y en tu día a día con esta versátil sudadera con capucha. Nuestro tejido elástico NanoKnit, que tiene ese nombre por sus hilos superfinos y su confección en punto Knit tupido, es ligero y ultrasuave. Lo hemos combinado con nuestra tecnología de capilarización del sudor y protección UV para que esta prenda se convierta en un artículo básico para potenciar el rendimiento.


  • Color mostrado: Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Modelo: II1308-085

Nike Primary NanoKnit

30 % de descuento

Muévete con total libertad durante los entrenamientos y en tu día a día con esta versátil sudadera con capucha. Nuestro tejido elástico NanoKnit, que tiene ese nombre por sus hilos superfinos y su confección en punto Knit tupido, es ligero y ultrasuave. Lo hemos combinado con nuestra tecnología de capilarización del sudor y protección UV para que esta prenda se convierta en un artículo básico para potenciar el rendimiento.

Ventajas

  • La tecnología Nike Dri-FIT repele el sudor de la piel para agilizar la evaporación y ayudar a mantener la transpirabilidad y la comodidad.
  • Ojales bordados en las axilas que añaden ventilación para mantener la transpirabilidad.
  • Mangas de estilo raglán modificadas para una amplitud total de movimiento.
  • Las costuras de perfil bajo aportan suavidad.

Detalles del producto

  • Bolsillos laterales
  • Logotipo Swoosh bordado
  • Cuerpo: 90 % poliéster/10 % spandex. Forro de la capucha: 75 % poliéster/13 % algodón/12 % rayón
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Este producto ofrece protección contra los rayos solares UVA y UVB en las zonas que cubre la prenda. Para proteger las zonas expuestas al sol, se recomienda el uso de una buena protección solar.
  • Color mostrado: Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Modelo: II1308-085

Talla y ajuste

    • Modelo: talla M y 185 cm de altura
    • Ajuste estándar: sencillez y estilo clásico
    • El producto es amplio; te recomendamos pedir una talla menos de la habitual
  • Guía de tallas

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Método de fabricación

    • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
    • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.

Evaluaciones (26)

4.3 estrellas

  • Utilitarian Material Leading to the Future

    Black Zippy

    This is an awesome and versatile piece that could be utilized in a variety of ways. The material is soft and stretchy, and the hoodie is insanely comfortable. One of my favorite features of the hoodie is the front pockets-- not only are they great for keeping my hands warm, but also the right pocket has a small inner pocket that works great for keys or a thin phone. (As a left-handed person, I would suggest having the inner pocket on both sides since it's SO useful and doesn't alter the silhouette at all.) The double ended zipper is awesome, allowing the wearer to sit down easily and unzip from the bottom while staying warm up top. The defining feature of this piece is the hood. I love how it connects with the top zipper, keeping my neck and face warm even in wind. To that point, this hoodie provides outstanding wind protection without being overly warm-- perfect for running in San Francisco, where one's temperature varies widely based on running uphill vs downhill and in the fog or the sun. The stretch and fit also allow fluid movement, optimal for an outdoor boxing or lifting session. I have the hoodie in black, and with this clean color, the piece is incredibly versatile-- I can easily shift from hanging around the house to a workout to a night out, staying warm with an excellent layer. Overall, love this hoodie and will wear it for a long time. It'll be great for travel.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Dri Fit

    Nike jacket

    I recently tried this men’s Dri-FIT jacket, and overall I’m really pleased with it. The material is lightweight, breathable, and does a great job keeping you cool and dry throughout the day—perfect for workouts or just running errands. The only downside for me was the sizing. It fit a little bigger than expected, so I’d recommend sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look. Aside from that, the comfort and performance definitely stand out. Overall, I would recommend this product for anyone looking for a comfortable, moisture-wicking jacket with great quality.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hoodie

    Torr80

    The Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie has been one of my go to sweatshirts. The hoodies material is really soft and comfortable, conforming to the shape of my body adding an athletic look to my wardrobe. The dri-fit provided a cooling sensation when worn in hot weather and warmth in cold weather making for adaptability. I enjoyed the double zipper. It’s a nice feature that allows me to style the hoodie in multiple ways to go with my outfit or comfort level. The One thing I would change would be the length of the torso. The hoodie would rise up at the waist when I would raise my arms above my head. Overall, this is a phenomenal hoodie to have in your closet. It combines versatility and style into one comfortable essential to add to your wardrobe.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Primary NanoKnit Sudadera con capucha Dri-FIT con cremallera completa y protección UV - Hombre

Nike Primary NanoKnit

30 % de descuento

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