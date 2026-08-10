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Nike Everyday Elevated Calcetines largos (3 pares) - Multicolor

Nike Everyday Elevated

Calcetines largos (3 pares)

19,99 €
Nike Everyday Elevated Calcetines largos (3 pares) - Multicolor
Nike Everyday Elevated Calcetines largos (3 pares) - Multicolor
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Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Empieza siempre el día con buen pie. Hemos perfeccionado nuestros calcetines más icónicos, detalle a detalle. Diseñados con tejidos más suaves que mantienen la forma, un acolchado increíble y un nuevo ajuste ceñido: sentirás que caminas por las nubes.


  • Color mostrado: Multicolor
  • Modelo: IH8604-902

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

Empieza siempre el día con buen pie. Hemos perfeccionado nuestros calcetines más icónicos, detalle a detalle. Diseñados con tejidos más suaves que mantienen la forma, un acolchado increíble y un nuevo ajuste ceñido: sentirás que caminas por las nubes.

Ventajas

  • Amortiguación suave y mullida en el talón y el antepié.
  • Sujeción reforzada en el puente del pie y ajuste mejorado para ofrecer comodidad.
  • Refuerzos en la puntera y el talón para resistir el desgaste del día a día.
  • Tecnología Nike Dri-FIT para ofrecer transpirabilidad y comodidad.
  • Malla completa en la parte superior del pie para una mayor transpirabilidad.
  • Talla cosida bajo el pie para emparejarlos fácilmente.

Detalles del producto

  • 67 % algodón/30 % poliéster/3 % spandex
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Multicolor
  • Modelo: IH8604-902

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (4)

4.5 estrellas

  • Best everyday socks

    Bryan58a80bf2267e454184138316fc33a566

    Nike socks always comfortable always a win

  • Best Socks

    EricL509285718

    Read the review about the seems but I didn’t have that issue. These are the best Nike socks I’ve had in awhile. I hope they last for the price. They are better than almost all of the Nike socks other than the unicorns. I am very very picky with socks. I’ve bought almost all the pairs from Nike and these hopefully last for a long time they are super comfortable and stay up with out cutting off your circulation in your feet.

  • Seams Are Not It

    Jojo211469690

    The toe seams are all over the place. There seems to be a significant quality decline compared to the previous dri-fit models in terms of the stitching. They seemed fine otherwise but the top of the toes look terrible and bumpy.

Nike Everyday Elevated Calcetines largos (3 pares)

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

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