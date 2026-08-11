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Nike Ava Rover Zapatillas - Niño/a - Negro/Negro/Sequoia/Anthracite

Nike Ava Rover

Zapatillas - Niño/a

30 % de descuento
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Innovación de alto rendimiento diseñada para la ciudad. Estas Nike Ava Rover para el día a día tienen una mediasuela ReactX apilada y una suela exterior ultraligera para recorrer las calles. La parte superior elegante y transpirable completa un look tan sensacional como la comodidad que ofrecen.


  • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Modelo: HF6331-001

Nike Ava Rover

30 % de descuento

Innovación de alto rendimiento diseñada para la ciudad. Estas Nike Ava Rover para el día a día tienen una mediasuela ReactX apilada y una suela exterior ultraligera para recorrer las calles. La parte superior elegante y transpirable completa un look tan sensacional como la comodidad que ofrecen.

Ajuste seguro

La bandeleta que envuelve la parte superior ligera ofrece más seguridad. Las perforaciones en la parte superior de las zapatillas aumentan la transpirabilidad.

Amortiguación de nueva generación

La mediasuela oversize está confeccionada con espuma ReactX de alto rendimiento para ofrecer una amortiguación ultracómoda.

Tracción estratégica

La capa fina de goma de la suela exterior proporciona agarre solo donde más lo necesitas para mantener la ligereza y la flexibilidad de las zapatillas.

Detalles del producto

  • Cordones clásicos
  • Presilla en el talón
  • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Modelo: HF6331-001

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (33)

4.8 estrellas

  • Good for wider feet

    WhaleStar

    A lot of the more popular styles were too narrow for my son’s feet. I don’t think my son’s feet is particularly wide but he seems to have a hard time with Nike’s fit. He spotted this one in store and liked how it looked. It is spacious at the widest point of the feet and requires no break-in. The sole is thick and well cushioned. Since we have the same feet size, I tried it on as well and can attest it’s definitely roomier and comfortable. I’m just happy he’s happy with his new shoes.

  • good shoes and fit

    caps

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] my kids liked the shoes alot. good style, fit, and price point.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great show

    KingNoMoney23

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My kid loves these shoes. Very cushioned and feel good and comfortable

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Ava Rover Zapatillas - Niño/a

Nike Ava Rover

30 % de descuento

Completa el look

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Marca la diferencia

Las Nike Ava Rover cuentan con la espuma ReactX suave y reactiva de las zapatillas de running Nike para impulsar a tu joven atleta en todos los momentos del día.

Tracción ligera

La suela de goma ligera proporciona agarre sobre aceras resbaladizas y al hacer giros rápidos para que tu miniatleta no se caiga. Es flexible y está diseñada para permitirle moverse independientemente de lo que le depare el día.

Ajuste seguro

El ajuste ceñido proporciona estabilidad en todo momento, incluso al girar. ¡A darlo todo!