triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
Imagen 1 de 17
Buenas valoraciones
Nike Alate Minimalist Sujetador deportivo de sujeción ligera con almohadilla - Mujer - Negro/Negro/Dark Smoke Grey

Materiales reciclados

Nike Alate Minimalist

Sujetador deportivo de sujeción ligera con almohadilla - Mujer

29 % de descuento
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Para la confección de este producto se ha empleado, al menos, un 50 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado

Para las aventureras que viajan por el mundo sin nada más que lo necesario a la espalda. Aquellas a las que no les preocupa repetir looks y que conocen su estilo. El sujetador deportivo Alate Minimalist te ofrece sujeción y comodidad durante todo el día, con almohadilla de una sola pieza, tirantes completamente regulables y un diseño de perfil bajo que combina con todo. Con un tejido suave que capilariza el sudor, este sujetador deportivo mantiene la transpirabilidad y comodidad durante todo el día.


  • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Modelo: DM0526-010

Nike Alate Minimalist

29 % de descuento

Para las aventureras que viajan por el mundo sin nada más que lo necesario a la espalda. Aquellas a las que no les preocupa repetir looks y que conocen su estilo. El sujetador deportivo Alate Minimalist te ofrece sujeción y comodidad durante todo el día, con almohadilla de una sola pieza, tirantes completamente regulables y un diseño de perfil bajo que combina con todo. Con un tejido suave que capilariza el sudor, este sujetador deportivo mantiene la transpirabilidad y comodidad durante todo el día.

Diseño ideal para el día a día

El cierre tradicional con corchetes de la parte posterior y los tirantes regulables proporcionan la comodidad que necesitas para el día a día, tanto si tienes por delante una jornada repleta de actividades como si te lo vas a tomar con calma. Este sujetador cuenta con la cantidad ideal de elasticidad para recuperar y mantener su forma entre usos, de modo que siempre disfrutarás del ajuste perfecto.

Ajuste que apenas se nota

Está confeccionado con un tejido cepillado increíblemente ligero y un contorno curvado que se adapta a tus movimientos. La malla interior supersuave aporta ligereza y transpirabilidad. El escote es más bajo de lo habitual y los tirantes más finos para una protección minimalista sin renunciar a la sujeción.

Transpirabilidad y frescura

La tecnología Nike Dri-FIT aleja el sudor de la piel para mantener la transpirabilidad y la comodidad. Las perforaciones en la parte delantera central aportan transpirabilidad a esta zona de gran acumulación de calor.

Muévete con comodidad

Las almohadillas son suaves y elásticas para que todo se mantenga en su sitio mientras te mueves. La forma de reloj de arena entre las copas ofrece una mayor transpirabilidad.

Detalles del producto

  • Cuerpo: 74 % poliéster/26 % spandex. Malla: 59 % poliéster/41 % spandex. Forro de los paneles: 74 % poliéster/26 % spandex. Almohadilla: 100 % poliuretano. Tejido posterior de la almohadilla: 100 % poliéster.
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Modelo: DM0526-010

Talla y ajuste

    • Modelo 1: talla S (copas A-C), contorno de 86 cm
    • Modelo 2: talla 2X (copas C-E) y contorno de 122 cm
    • Ajuste ceñido: se adapta al cuerpo
    • Sujeción ligera: tacto agradable con mucha libertad
  • Guía de tallas

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Método de fabricación

    • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
    • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.

Evaluaciones (190)

4.7 estrellas

  • BUY THIS BRA

    KathrynD23816686

    This bra is AWESOME. I have it in multiple colors bc it is what I wear daily. It’s the best tee shirt bra I’ve found. It is so supportive without being restrictive. I seriously don’t understand how it doesn’t have underwire or straps that dig in, but it is still super supportive for large chests like mine. It’s soft, it keeps its shape, but it isn’t thick and foamy like other supportive bras can be. I truly forget I am wearing it all day, which is not the case for like every other bra I’ve ever worn?!

  • Dream bra

    ethansnoopy

    I've been looking for this comfortable, lightly padded, adjustable bra for daily use. So happy!!

  • Sizing is way off

    Justfa811bfe8a934ab0951483c1fc5fbfc8

    Kept 3 out of 5. Two fit really well and are super comfortable, I was happy to find these with a back clasp and I kept another one that fits a little big but is still okay. The others were so small I ordered a size up and they are loose so have to return them. It seems different colors are made differently or there has been a change in manufacturing although all have the same label, made in Vietnam. I hope Nike goes back to the original. I can't choose runs small or runs big because it's both.

Nike Alate Minimalist Sujetador deportivo de sujeción ligera con almohadilla - Mujer

Nike Alate Minimalist

29 % de descuento

Completa el look

Item 3 of 14

Diseño que ofrece comodidad

El sujetador Nike Alate combina lo mejor de un sujetador tradicional y uno deportivo. Nuestro personal experto ha llevado a cabo numerosas investigaciones y pruebas para que este sujetador sea lo más cómodo posible con la cantidad adecuada de sujeción para el día a día.

Ve a por todas con Alate

Este diseño sin costuras es como una segunda piel y lleva un cierre en la parte posterior y tirantes regulables para una flexibilidad óptima.

Domina la multitarea

La espalda abierta ofrece versatilidad.