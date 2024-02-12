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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Zapatillas - Niño/a - Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Negro

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

Zapatillas - Niño/a

99,99 €
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Recogida gratuita
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¡Di sí al negro! La parte superior de estas AJ1 combina piel, ante y tela para ofrecer un look actual y monocromático. Además, la cómoda amortiguación es perfecta para explorar y descubrir nuevas formas de diversión.


  • Color mostrado: Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Negro
  • Modelo: FQ7757-001

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

99,99 €

¡Di sí al negro! La parte superior de estas AJ1 combina piel, ante y tela para ofrecer un look actual y monocromático. Además, la cómoda amortiguación es perfecta para explorar y descubrir nuevas formas de diversión.

Ventajas

  • Unidad Nike Air en el talón para una amortiguación ligera y reactiva.
  • Suela exterior de goma para una mayor tracción en diferentes tipos de superficie.

Detalles del producto

  • Logotipo Wings en el talón
  • Color mostrado: Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Negro
  • Modelo: FQ7757-001

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (2)

4 estrellas

  • GabrielleJ825944930

    Creased up really bad after first wear on left shoe. I’m guessing it’s because there were different fabrics on each shoe at the top. Overall I like the style and color, just wish I could have gotten more than one decent wear.

  • Loving the black right sneaker

    Daisy521441947

    I’m going to give these 5 stars because they are super cute and comfortable. However be advise how the pairs are different, if you look at them closely you will see, the different shades of grey and black are flipped in each shoe. For my preference I prefer the right shoe rather than the left but everyone is different.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Zapatillas - Niño/a

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

99,99 €

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