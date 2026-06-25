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Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson" Camiseta de tirantes de running corta Dri-FIT ADV - Mujer - Thunder Blue/Linen

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Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

Camiseta de tirantes de running corta Dri-FIT ADV - Mujer

69,99 €
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Este producto queda excluido de las promociones y descuentos del sitio web.
Recogida gratuita
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Hemos dado a esta camiseta ceñida un toque dorado en honor al afán de Keely Hodgkinson por conseguir medallas. Está diseñada para competir: incorpora una avanzada tecnología de capilarización del sudor y bolsillos para que puedas guardar tus geles energéticos. El tejido elástico cuenta con un forro suave como la seda y un bajo igualmente elástico, lo que te ofrece un ajuste cómodo y seguro desde la salida hasta la meta.


  • Color mostrado: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Modelo: IM7561-437

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

69,99 €

Hemos dado a esta camiseta ceñida un toque dorado en honor al afán de Keely Hodgkinson por conseguir medallas. Está diseñada para competir: incorpora una avanzada tecnología de capilarización del sudor y bolsillos para que puedas guardar tus geles energéticos. El tejido elástico cuenta con un forro suave como la seda y un bajo igualmente elástico, lo que te ofrece un ajuste cómodo y seguro desde la salida hasta la meta.

Ventajas

  • La tecnología Nike Dri-FIT ADV combina un tejido que capilariza el sudor con un diseño avanzado y características que mantienen la transpirabilidad y la comodidad.
  • Bolsillos de fácil acceso en la parte posterior para que puedas guardar tus geles.

Detalles del producto

  • Logos Swoosh con diseño no reflectante
  • Cuerpo: 89 % poliéster/11 % spandex. Forro: 88 % poliéster/12 % spandex.
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Modelo: IM7561-437

Talla y ajuste

    • Modelo: talla S y 178 cm de altura
    • Ajuste ceñido: se adapta al cuerpo
  • Guía de tallas

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (1)

5 estrellas

  • Perfect race top, highly recommended

    Anonyma

    Awesome shirt, body hugging but not too tight, bit stretchy but not too much. Not see through, light, but not too thin. I like that this top does not have a built in bra. Plus it has slim pockets for gel and does not ride up. Perfect top for my next marathon, will buy the black one, too. I bought my usual size S and it fits perfectly, it’s true to size in my opinion. Btw: this green is such a cool color, waiting for the whole Illusion green Aeroswift line launching in Europe (looking at you Nike…!). Big love, Highly recommended👍

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson" Camiseta de tirantes de running corta Dri-FIT ADV - Mujer

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

69,99 €

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