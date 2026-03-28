triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
Imagen 1 de 8
Buenas valoraciones
Nike AeroSwift Chaqueta de running Storm-FIT Aerogami - Hombre - Negro/Summit White

Materiales reciclados

Nike AeroSwift

Chaqueta de running Storm-FIT Aerogami - Hombre

224,99 €
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Para la confección de este producto se ha empleado, al menos, un 50 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado

Diseñada para el running, la chaqueta Aerogami te ayuda a marcar el ritmo sin importar los kilómetros o la temporada. Su diseño impermeable y resistente al viento mantiene el mal tiempo a raya. La innovadora tecnología Aerogami reacciona al sudor del cuerpo en tiempo real para proporcionar un flujo de aire óptimo cuando más se necesita.


  • Color mostrado: Negro/Summit White
  • Modelo: FZ9039-010

Nike AeroSwift

224,99 €

Diseñada para el running, la chaqueta Aerogami te ayuda a marcar el ritmo sin importar los kilómetros o la temporada. Su diseño impermeable y resistente al viento mantiene el mal tiempo a raya. La innovadora tecnología Aerogami reacciona al sudor del cuerpo en tiempo real para proporcionar un flujo de aire óptimo cuando más se necesita.

Preparado para el mal tiempo

La tecnología Nike Storm-FIT mantiene la comodidad aunque llueva o haga viento.

Tecnología innovadora

La tecnología Nike Aerogami ofrece un flujo de aire con pequeñas aberturas de ventilación que se abren cuando el sudor se acumula y se cierran cuando el sudor se evapora para mantener la transpirabilidad y la comodidad.

Más ventajas

  • Bolsillos laterales con cremallera para guardar objetos pequeños.
  • Cordones elásticos regulables en la capucha y el dobladillo para ayudarte a personalizar el ajuste.

Detalles del producto

  • Bajos elásticos
  • Cremallera completa
  • Cierre de cordón en la parte delantera y trasera de la capucha
  • Cuerpo: 100 % poliéster. Malla: 82 % poliéster/18 % spandex.
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Negro/Summit White
  • Modelo: FZ9039-010

Talla y ajuste

    • Modelo: talla M y 184 cm de altura
    • Ajuste estándar: sencillez y estilo clásico
  • Guía de tallas

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Método de fabricación

    • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
    • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.

Evaluaciones (30)

4.7 estrellas

  • My favourite running jacket because of the bungy cords

    NielsC929143787

    I like this jacket and have used it for two winters now. It is great for fall, winter and spring if it is cold. Just pair it with a warm layer underneath. It is well ventilated by the vents in the front and in the back. It is wind proof but not water proof. It gets soaked through in rain. The seams are very fragile, I have had to sow both arms and the hem in 3 places. Nike you need to improve this, the fabric is stretchy but the seems are inflexible and therefore the thread breaks. The best thing is that it has bungy cord in the hem and in the hood so you can tighten it to fit you just right - that was the selling point to me. It is too pricey, as it is not gore tex or anything like it, just regular synthetic fabric. Also the material is very light, so wear has begun to show where the zipper ends in the hem, I have had to sow that too.

  • Worth Every Penny

    miki068

    I would love to see a review from an actual runner. So, I’ll do it! I bought this jacket in volt color size large. Not only is the jacket stylish, very lightweight and attention grabbing it’s moves with my body on long runs in ANY KIND of weather. It’s especially useful during rainy/windy days. It’s nice to feel “covered” without having to wear a coat or heavy jacket not to mention motorists will always see you when running.

  • Super bad weather running jacket

    MaikB58231835

    Very light and comfortable cut running jacket. It serves me perfect as an additional layer to protect me from wind and light rain or snow, without overheating me. The Aerogami function indeed works well and seems indeed to balance a bit better out when your heating up - but these are small nuances and it is not like any game changer compared to any other rain running jacket I own(ed) - however, this one is overall having a good breathability while still keeping you temperature right. The key seems to be that the upper (light grey) part functions like a mini-poncho with rain protection material, the body is comparable to light running shorts material and the arms are like a super light windbreaker material - smart combo. I already had one medium windy day, and it blocks wind out quite well. Even though materials thin, it didn't feel like waving around in the wind. As for the rain, I used it only in light rain so far and it kept me dry. But let's face it, when it comes down to heavy rain, any light running jacket gets wet after certain time - still it protects you from feeling the impact of cold raindrops. If you after real waterproof, there's other solutions - but they come usually with more weight and way less breathability - depends a bit on ones definition and preferences what a "running jacket" is. Sizing, I'm 171 cm and with 96 cm chest between M and S - I went with M since it allows me to put two shirts or even a hoody under and still feels comfy

Nike AeroSwift Chaqueta de running Storm-FIT Aerogami - Hombre

Nike AeroSwift

224,99 €

Completa el look

Item 3 of 18