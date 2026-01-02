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Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Chaqueta de running Storm-FIT - Mujer - Negro/Negro

Materiales reciclados

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

Chaqueta de running Storm-FIT - Mujer

234,99 €
Negro/Negro
Barely Green/Negro
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Para la confección de este producto se ha empleado, al menos, un 50 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado

No dejes que el mal tiempo te detenga. Esta chaqueta ligera y holgada está diseñada con tecnología resistente al viento y al agua para mantener la comodidad y la transpirabilidad. La ventilación, localizada donde más la necesitas, proporciona una transpirabilidad óptima para mantener la frescura en cualquier temporada sin importar los kilómetros. Y, cuando tengas que quitarte una capa, puedes plegar la chaqueta en su propio bolsillo para guardarla de manera compacta.


  • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro
  • Modelo: FZ3396-010

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

234,99 €

No dejes que el mal tiempo te detenga. Esta chaqueta ligera y holgada está diseñada con tecnología resistente al viento y al agua para mantener la comodidad y la transpirabilidad. La ventilación, localizada donde más la necesitas, proporciona una transpirabilidad óptima para mantener la frescura en cualquier temporada sin importar los kilómetros. Y, cuando tengas que quitarte una capa, puedes plegar la chaqueta en su propio bolsillo para guardarla de manera compacta.

Mantén el sudor a raya

La tecnología Nike Aerogami ofrece un flujo de aire con pequeñas aberturas de ventilación que se abren cuando el sudor se acumula y se cierran cuando el sudor se evapora para mantener la transpirabilidad y la comodidad.

El mal tiempo no te detendrá

La tecnología Nike Storm-FIT mantiene la comodidad cuando hace mal tiempo, como viento o lluvia.

Mantén la seguridad

Personaliza el ajuste con los cordones elásticos del cuello, la capucha y los puños. La presilla de la parte posterior de la capucha permiten asegurarla cuando no la llevas puesta.

Más ventajas

  • Puños con interior suave y elástico para evitar el roce.
  • Bolsillos de malla con cremallera para ofrecer almacenamiento.

Detalles del producto

  • Cuerpo: 100 % poliéster. Malla: 82 % poliéster/18 % spandex.
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro
  • Modelo: FZ3396-010

Talla y ajuste

    • Modelo: talla S y 170 cm de altura
    • Ajuste holgado: amplio e informal
  • Guía de tallas

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Método de fabricación

    • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
    • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.

Evaluaciones (2)

4.5 estrellas

  • Lovely jacket - great to run in - shame about the pockets!

    Lynseyo769428461

    Lovely jacket, really well thought out and excellent quality. I have ran in it a few times and found it really comfortable to run in. Nice and roomy and not restricting in any way. The only down side is that that pockets are right on the sides of the jacket. A couple of times I wanted to put my gloves in my pockets, as my hands had gotten too warm whilst running and this was a bit tricky to do so ended because of the position of the pockets so just keeping hold of them whilst I ran.

  • Anjad7998f53e82d4a53b5396c0eb4ae0e36

    Super Passform, sitzt locker und ist auch beim Laufen, wenn man schwitzt, nicht unangenehm. Würde ich auf jeden Fall empfehlen

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Chaqueta de running Storm-FIT - Mujer

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

234,99 €

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