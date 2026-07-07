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Nike ACG "Trailwind" Pantalón impermeable Storm-FIT ADV - Hombre - Negro/Summit White

Materiales reciclados

Nike ACG "Trailwind"

Pantalón impermeable Storm-FIT ADV - Hombre

139,99 €
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Este producto se ha confeccionado con, al menos, un 75 % de fibras de nylon reciclado

El viento te da en la cara y las zapatillas se te resbalan en el barro, pero al menos sigues con las piernas secas. Hemos utilizado nailon ultraligero con tecnología cortavientos e impermeable para un diseño preparado para cualquier clima. Y si el tiempo mejora, se pueden guardar en un pequeño bolsillo para almacenarlos fácilmente.


  • Color mostrado: Negro/Summit White
  • Modelo: IO9697-010

Nike ACG "Trailwind"

139,99 €

El viento te da en la cara y las zapatillas se te resbalan en el barro, pero al menos sigues con las piernas secas. Hemos utilizado nailon ultraligero con tecnología cortavientos e impermeable para un diseño preparado para cualquier clima. Y si el tiempo mejora, se pueden guardar en un pequeño bolsillo para almacenarlos fácilmente.

Haga el tiempo que haga

Tecnología Nike Storm-FIT ADV que combina un tejido impermeable y resistente al viento con un diseño avanzado y características para mantener la comodidad en condiciones meteorológicas adversas. Este pantalón de nylon superligero tiene costuras selladas para ayudarte a mantenerte seco.

Diseño plegable

Estos pantalones se pueden guardar en su propio bolsillo trasero cuando no los necesites. Y cuando los llevas puestos, ese mismo bolsillo trasero se adapta a la mayoría de los teléfonos.

Detalles del producto

  • Cuerpo: 100 % nylon. Malla: 82 % poliéster/18 % spandex.
  • Ajuste estándar
  • Cremalleras regulables en los bajos
  • Bolsillo trasero
  • Logos reflectantes de la ACG y Swoosh
  • Este producto no está diseñado para su uso como equipo de protección individual (EPI)
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Negro/Summit White
  • Modelo: IO9697-010

Talla y ajuste

    • El modelo usa la talla M y mide 180 cm
    • Ajuste estándar: sencillez y estilo clásico
    • Longitud completa: por debajo del tobillo
  • Guía de tallas

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Método de fabricación

    • El nylon reciclado de los productos Nike empieza con una variedad de materiales, como moquetas recicladas o redes de pesca. El nylon se limpia, se clasifica y se desmenuza en virutas antes de someterse a los procesos de reciclado mecánicos o químicos para crear nuevos hilos de nylon reciclado.
    • Las prendas confeccionadas con materiales hechos a partir de nylon reciclado reducen las emisiones de carbono hasta un 50 % en comparación con el nylon virgen.

Evaluaciones (25)

4.4 estrellas

  • Versatile, lightweight pants

    Dre C

    The “Trailwind” pants are a great example of Nike’s ability to pack a punch in a simple package. These pants are lightweight, durable, and easily transportable with the great foldable feature. Despite feeling really thin, they do a great job of retaining heat and blocking out moisture. I found them useful for many applications, whether outside on a walk, hike, or even playing soccer in them. They are warming pants for sure but can easily be put away if the weather conditions change. Overall these pants are simple yet effective in their technology and ability to keep you warm, be lightweight, and very transportable.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Lightweight

    Akc14

    I liked these, the waterproofing was good, however I do feel like they run small. I like to layer these on top of my shorts for early mornings and they were quite snug & short (I’m 5’9). They’re very lightweight and pack away really nicely.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pants that weighs nothing

    Johnny

    After wearing the Nike ACG Trailwind Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Pants on several hikes and a few rainy days around town, I've come away pretty impressed. They definitely lean toward technical outdoor gear, but they're comfortable enough that I found myself reaching for them even for a casual outing. The fit strikes a nice balance between athletic and relaxed. There's enough room to move freely without feeling oversized or baggy, and they layer comfortably over shorts when the weather turns colder. For waterproof pants they feel surprisingly comfortable to wear for extended periods. The pants are well designed, I really like the tapered ankles and the ability to loosen the zipper to transition to a more relax fit. The cherry on top? there is a way to fold the pants into its own pocket and store it away effortlessly. Overall, these are premium waterproof pants that justify their price if you spend time outdoors in unpredictable weather. They kept me dry, moved well on the trail, and looked good enough that I didn't feel the need to change out of them afterward. This is a solid addition to my wardrobe and a pair of pants I can see myself using for years.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike ACG "Trailwind" Pantalón impermeable Storm-FIT ADV - Hombre

Nike ACG "Trailwind"

139,99 €

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