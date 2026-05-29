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ACG Trailwind Chaqueta Storm-FIT ADV - Hombre - Anthracite/Summit White

Materiales reciclados

ACG Trailwind

Chaqueta Storm-FIT ADV - Hombre

179,99 €
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Este producto se ha confeccionado con, al menos, un 75 % de fibras de nylon reciclado

Incluso con viento de cara y barro en las zapatillas, esta chaqueta te protege de todo. Hemos utilizado nylon ultraligero con tecnología cortavientos e impermeable para un diseño preparado para cualquier clima. Y, cuando pase la tormenta, se puede plegar y guardar fácilmente en un pequeño bolsillo interior.


  • Color mostrado: Anthracite/Summit White
  • Modelo: IO9695-060

ACG Trailwind

179,99 €

Incluso con viento de cara y barro en las zapatillas, esta chaqueta te protege de todo. Hemos utilizado nylon ultraligero con tecnología cortavientos e impermeable para un diseño preparado para cualquier clima. Y, cuando pase la tormenta, se puede plegar y guardar fácilmente en un pequeño bolsillo interior.

Detalles del producto

  • Cuerpo: 100 % nylon. Malla: 82 % poliéster/18 % spandex.
  • Puños elásticos
  • Logotipos Swoosh y ACG con diseño reflectante
  • Este producto no está diseñado para su uso como equipo de protección individual (EPI)
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Anthracite/Summit White
  • Modelo: IO9695-060

Talla y ajuste

    • Modelo: talla M y 191 cm de altura
    • Ajuste estándar: sencillez y estilo clásico
  • Guía de tallas

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Método de fabricación

    • El nylon reciclado de los productos Nike empieza con una variedad de materiales, como moquetas recicladas o redes de pesca. El nylon se limpia, se clasifica y se desmenuza en virutas antes de someterse a los procesos de reciclado mecánicos o químicos para crear nuevos hilos de nylon reciclado.
    • Las prendas confeccionadas con materiales hechos a partir de nylon reciclado reducen las emisiones de carbono hasta un 50 % en comparación con el nylon virgen.

Evaluaciones (23)

4.4 estrellas

  • Lightweight and effective

    Momof6

    When this jacket first arrived, I was genuinely shocked by how compact it was. I can quite literally fold it up and fit it in the palm of my hand. It's also incredibly lightweight—so lightweight, in fact, that I questioned whether it would actually provide much warmth or protection from the elements. Thankfully, living in the Midwest during the spring gave us plenty of opportunities to put it to the test. This jacket provided enough coverage to keep both my husband and teenage son warm while the wind was howling outside, and it kept them mostly dry through various forms of precipitation, including rain and even some light snow. Overall, this jacket has been a solid win for our household. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and performed much better than I expected given how compact it is.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Windbreaker

    Joey Personal

    The garment fits well and has breathability.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike ACG Trailwind Jacket

    Eli

    Simply put, this jacket is exceptional. If you can imagine a heavy-duty, yet lightweight, rain jacket, this is it. It looks sleek. It feels premium. It fits perfectly. I wish I had gotten it sooner, because it passes every test with flying colors!

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

ACG Trailwind Chaqueta Storm-FIT ADV - Hombre

ACG Trailwind

179,99 €

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