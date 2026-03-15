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Nike ACG "Magic Hour" Sudadera con capucha de trail Dri-FIT - Hombre - Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White

Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

Sudadera con capucha de trail Dri-FIT - Hombre

79,99 €
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Puede que no pases frío mientras corres, pero ¿qué pasa cuando vas y vuelves del sendero? Esta sudadera con capucha tiene un ajuste amplio para que puedas combinarla fácilmente con otras prendas. El tejido que capilariza el sudor te permite mantener la comodidad.


  • Color mostrado: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Modelo: IO9667-323

Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

79,99 €

Puede que no pases frío mientras corres, pero ¿qué pasa cuando vas y vuelves del sendero? Esta sudadera con capucha tiene un ajuste amplio para que puedas combinarla fácilmente con otras prendas. El tejido que capilariza el sudor te permite mantener la comodidad.

Ventajas

  • La tecnología Nike Dri-FIT aleja el sudor de la piel para mantener la transpirabilidad y la comodidad.
  • El tejido Fleece cepillado es ligero, suave y transpirable.

Detalles del producto

  • Cuerpo: 54 % poliéster/46 % algodón Forro de la capucha: 100 % algodón
  • Logotipos Nike ACG y Nike Swoosh con diseño reflectante
  • Este producto no está diseñado para su uso como equipo de protección individual (EPI)
  • Bolsillo de canguro
  • Dobladillo y puños elásticos
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Modelo: IO9667-323

Talla y ajuste

    • Modelo: talla M y 183 cm de altura
    • Ajuste holgado: amplio e informal
  • Guía de tallas

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (2)

4 estrellas

  • Not unisex :(

    Vortex

    I wish ACG could also make this hoodie in a women’s version. I love the royal pulse/hyper pink colorway and I ordered both the small and xs in hopes it would have unisex cut. Unfortunately as all men’s ACG clothes fit both long in the body and wide in the shoulders/ arms so I have to return it although I love the color. Let’s hope there is a women’s version of this hoodie coming out soon. It’s a pity most ACG clothes are designed for male bodies. Other than that this is a great hoodie. The fabric is more thin compared to the usual ACG therma fit hoodies and looks suitable for spring/summer

  • Very happy

    Sean134191704

    Sized up, for an oversized look but the top looks great

Nike ACG "Magic Hour" Sudadera con capucha de trail Dri-FIT - Hombre

Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

79,99 €

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