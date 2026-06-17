triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
Imagen 1 de 8
Buenas valoraciones
Nike ACG Leggings de trail running 7/8 de talle alto Dri-FIT - Mujer - Negro/Summit White

Materiales reciclados

Nike ACG

Leggings de trail running 7/8 de talle alto Dri-FIT - Mujer

94,99 €
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Para la confección de este producto se ha empleado, al menos, un 50 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado

Sabemos que necesitas bolsillos para tus sesiones de trail. ¿Ocho serán suficientes? Estos bolsillos, de distintos tamaños, formas y tipos de cremallera, te permiten concentrarte en el terreno. Un cordón en la cintura te permite regular el ajuste y el tejido transpirable te ayuda a mantener la comodidad mientras sumas kilómetros.


  • Color mostrado: Negro/Summit White
  • Modelo: IO9645-010

Nike ACG

94,99 €

Sabemos que necesitas bolsillos para tus sesiones de trail. ¿Ocho serán suficientes? Estos bolsillos, de distintos tamaños, formas y tipos de cremallera, te permiten concentrarte en el terreno. Un cordón en la cintura te permite regular el ajuste y el tejido transpirable te ayuda a mantener la comodidad mientras sumas kilómetros.

Mantén la transpirabilidad

Tejido suave y elástico con tecnología Nike Dri-FIT que capilariza el sudor para acelerar la evaporación y mantener la transpirabilidad y la comodidad.

Todo listo

El diseño cuenta con dos bolsillos laterales abiertos de malla y un bolsillo posterior con cremallera con capacidad suficiente para la mayoría de los teléfonos. Además, los cinco bolsillos de malla en la cintura te permite guardar cosas básicas para el trail running, como los geles energéticos y el bálsamo labial.

Detalles del producto

  • Cuerpo/Forro del refuerzo: 75 % poliéster/25 % spandex. Malla: 81 % nylon/19 % spandex.
  • Cintura con cordón
  • Logotipos Swoosh y ACG con diseño reflectante
  • Este producto no está diseñado para su uso como equipo de protección individual (EPI)
  • Ajuste ceñido
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Negro/Summit White
  • Modelo: IO9645-010

Talla y ajuste

    • Modelo: talla S y 178 cm de altura
    • Ajuste ceñido: se adapta al cuerpo
    • Sujeción media: ajuste ceñido para mantener la firmeza
    • Longitud de 7/8: por el tobillo
    • Talle alto: queda justo por la cintura o por encima para darte más protección
  • Guía de tallas

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Método de fabricación

    • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
    • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.

Evaluaciones (26)

4.8 estrellas

  • Favorite leggings; great fit!

    MarilyninTexas

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these in a size medium, but the waist was a bit too loose, so I downsized to a size small which fit very comfortably. There’s plenty of stretch, so it fits me without being too snug. There’s plenty color is a mossy yellow/green. I like the color, so bought the matching vest. Liked both so much I also bought the same set in Black! The pockets are ample, and there’s a couple of loops to hold a rain jacket, or overshirt if you need to remove a layer, without having to tie it around your waist. I”m 5’4” and there’s plenty of leg length for you taller women, without it sagging on me—great material. The whole outfit—leggings and vest are fantastic high quality, and you’re getting what you pay for, and then some.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fantastic high quality leggings.

    Marilyn52b1ff4bcdbd4979a5be9451b3889cf5

    These are really high quality leggings. Love the stretch, and length, and the material. Pockets are stretchy, and plenty of them. Waistband is just a little too loose, so I'm going to try size Small, when I usually buy Medium for Nike Universa and Nike Pro leggings. Very high quality material. Love the moss color--looks like a mustard yellow with a touch of green in it. I like my leggings to give me support with compression, and these are perhaps too big for me. So I've ordered the next size down, and hope it's perfect for me.

  • Tolle Tights

    SophieK184449951

    Sehr angenehmer Stoff und viel Platz und perfekt auch für längere Trailläufe bis hin zum Halbmarathon

Nike ACG Leggings de trail running 7/8 de talle alto Dri-FIT - Mujer

Nike ACG

94,99 €

Completa el look

Item 3 of 21