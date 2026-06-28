Nike ACG Camiseta Dri-FIT - Hombre

Not as pictured
lmathewj
The T-shirt design and fit is great but the text isn’t purple as pictured - it’s black.
Diseñada para actividades al aire libre, esta camiseta cuenta con tecnología de capilarización del sudor para ofrecerte comodidad todo el día. El tejido de alta densidad y el ajuste holgado le dan una sensación estructurada y duradera.
Nike ACG
Diseñada para actividades al aire libre, esta camiseta cuenta con tecnología de capilarización del sudor para ofrecerte comodidad todo el día. El tejido de alta densidad y el ajuste holgado le dan una sensación estructurada y duradera.
Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.
Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.
3 estrellas
Not as pictured
lmathewj
The T-shirt design and fit is great but the text isn’t purple as pictured - it’s black.
Not as pictured!!!
PeterL264829728
Decent t shirt but the writing is in black not as in the picture! Bit gutted but still a nice t shirt
Acg shirts are the best
Darrelli
Love the fit of this shirt especially how it sits on the shoulders as it feels fitted without feeling tight
Nike ACG