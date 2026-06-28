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Nike ACG Camiseta Dri-FIT - Hombre - Summit White

Nike ACG

Camiseta Dri-FIT - Hombre

49,99 €
Summit White
Negro
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Diseñada para actividades al aire libre, esta camiseta cuenta con tecnología de capilarización del sudor para ofrecerte comodidad todo el día. El tejido de alta densidad y el ajuste holgado le dan una sensación estructurada y duradera.


  • Color mostrado: Summit White
  • Modelo: IR6985-121

Nike ACG

49,99 €

Diseñada para actividades al aire libre, esta camiseta cuenta con tecnología de capilarización del sudor para ofrecerte comodidad todo el día. El tejido de alta densidad y el ajuste holgado le dan una sensación estructurada y duradera.

Detalles del producto

  • 63 % poliéster/37 % algodón
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Summit White
  • Modelo: IR6985-121

Talla y ajuste

    • Modelo: talla M y 178 cm de altura
    • Ajuste holgado: amplio e informal
  • Guía de tallas

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (3)

3 estrellas

  • Not as pictured

    lmathewj

    The T-shirt design and fit is great but the text isn’t purple as pictured - it’s black.

  • Not as pictured!!!

    PeterL264829728

    Decent t shirt but the writing is in black not as in the picture! Bit gutted but still a nice t shirt

  • Acg shirts are the best

    Darrelli

    Love the fit of this shirt especially how it sits on the shoulders as it feels fitted without feeling tight

Nike ACG Camiseta Dri-FIT - Hombre

Nike ACG

49,99 €

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