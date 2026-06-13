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Nike Academy Team Bolsa de deporte de fútbol rígida (Mediana, 37 l) - Negro/Negro/Blanco

Nike Academy Team

Bolsa de deporte de fútbol rígida (Mediana, 37 l)

49,99 €
Negro/Negro/Blanco
Midnight Navy/Negro/Blanco

Producto agotado:

Este producto no está disponible en estos momentos

La bolsa de deporte Nike Academy Team ofrece un diseño duradero y pensado para organizar tus cosas. Su parte inferior dura mantiene la equipación segura, y sus diferentes opciones de transporte ofrecen comodidad al ir y volver del campo.


  • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro/Blanco
  • Modelo: CU8096-010

Nike Academy Team

49,99 €

ALMACENAMIENTO RESISTENTE PARA TUS DESPLAZAMIENTOS DIARIOS.

La bolsa de deporte Nike Academy Team ofrece un diseño duradero y pensado para organizar tus cosas. Su parte inferior dura mantiene la equipación segura, y sus diferentes opciones de transporte ofrecen comodidad al ir y volver del campo.

Ventajas

  • Bolsillo principal de gran tamaño.
  • Parte inferior resistente para proteger tus cosas de golpes y raspaduras.
  • Compartimento con cremallera en la parte inferior para la equipación seca y mojada que la mantiene limpia y organizada.
  • Asas que se pueden unir para ofrecer una opción de transporte alternativa.

Detalles del producto

  • 53 x 30 x 28 cm (largo x ancho x alto)
  • 37 L
  • 100 % poliéster
  • Limpiar tan solo las manchas
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro/Blanco
  • Modelo: CU8096-010

Evaluaciones (8)

4 estrellas

  • Nike can do better - so just “DO IT”

    James409220563

    The quality is not even HALF of the old NIKE gym bags. The bag is decent and still sleek for gym purposes. Why not make the bags more expensive so you can use better materials instead of cutting corners- example the strap can’t be clipped off and the bag is not as good as the AIR MAX DUFFLE - just make them More expensive and let us buy the more expensive bags with the better materials and insulation compartments, more structure and better anti rain and stain materials etc better zippers etc etc etc - like the older Nike air max premium gym bags. Would say the bag is still decent due to what’s on the market at this price.

  • Very high quality practical gym bag.

    Haroldaa9c33ecba4345f78adc02e68145f811

    Very high quality with a decent hard bottom. The wet dry underside compartment is great for my damp towel and shorts while the top can store my trainers and workout clothes. Well worth the money.

  • Perfect

    danphc1

    I wanted a bag that has a hard bottom because I just hate it when my bag sags. Not only does this bag looks great it’s also relatively good value for money. It was the perfect size to put my boxing gloves and my gym stuff. I would ignore the other reviewer that said it’s too small — that’s their own fault for not checking the size properly. There is also a L size version of this if you need a bigger size.

Nike Academy Team Bolsa de deporte de fútbol rígida (Mediana, 37 l)

Nike Academy Team

49,99 €

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