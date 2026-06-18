Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Chaqueta corta de ajuste holgado Dri-FIT - Mujer

very nice!
LucianeB762639165
Dresses really well and it is very pretty!
Materiales reciclados
Para la confección de este producto se ha empleado, al menos, un 75 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado
Estilizado y listo para el movimiento. Nuestra chaqueta PerfectStretch te sigue el ritmo durante todo el día gracias a su ligero tejido elástico en cuatro direcciones y a su tecnología de capilarización del sudor. Su ajuste holgado y su espalda plisada y ventilada ofrecen una comodidad impecable en cada actividad.
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Estilizado y listo para el movimiento. Nuestra chaqueta PerfectStretch te sigue el ritmo durante todo el día gracias a su ligero tejido elástico en cuatro direcciones y a su tecnología de capilarización del sudor. Su ajuste holgado y su espalda plisada y ventilada ofrecen una comodidad impecable en cada actividad.
Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.
Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.
4.6 estrellas
very nice!
LucianeB762639165
Dresses really well and it is very pretty!
Just not for me
KM
Cropped outwear is not what I would normally add to my wardrobe, but it has some good qualities I like. Pros: I’ve always appreciated The Nike Dri-Fit material it does what it's designed to do—it's effective, stylish and looks great. I love the adjustable wrists they’re such a great touch, it keeps the loose-fit aesthetic functional so my arms aren't drowning in the sleeves. Cons: I question the pleated section in the back, it feels unnecessary to me, making it a personal no. Final Thoughts: Overall it's a solid product, not a bad jacket by any means, just not a personal choice I would make but definitely a great piece to fit your style.
Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
#productsprovidedbynike
Wierd fit
Jamie3030
I am not a big fan of this cropped jacket. It does say loose fit so I would size down if you want it to be more form fitting. In my opinion the width of the jacket is very large but the arms are only slightly larger. It looked wierd when I tried it on because the jacket looked huge but its cropped so it ended up feeling off. I do wish I got a smaller size because I think that would have made a huge difference. The material feels nice, well made and looked the same after I washed it.
Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch