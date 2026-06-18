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Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Chaqueta corta de ajuste holgado Dri-FIT - Mujer - Midnight Navy/Negro/Dark Obsidian

Materiales reciclados

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

Chaqueta corta de ajuste holgado Dri-FIT - Mujer

129,99 €
Midnight Navy/Negro/Dark Obsidian
Negro/Negro/Dark Smoke Grey
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Para la confección de este producto se ha empleado, al menos, un 75 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado

Estilizado y listo para el movimiento. Nuestra chaqueta PerfectStretch te sigue el ritmo durante todo el día gracias a su ligero tejido elástico en cuatro direcciones y a su tecnología de capilarización del sudor. Su ajuste holgado y su espalda plisada y ventilada ofrecen una comodidad impecable en cada actividad.


  • Color mostrado: Midnight Navy/Negro/Dark Obsidian
  • Modelo: IB8986-410

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

129,99 €

Estilizado y listo para el movimiento. Nuestra chaqueta PerfectStretch te sigue el ritmo durante todo el día gracias a su ligero tejido elástico en cuatro direcciones y a su tecnología de capilarización del sudor. Su ajuste holgado y su espalda plisada y ventilada ofrecen una comodidad impecable en cada actividad.

Ventajas

  • La tecnología Nike Dri-FIT aleja el sudor de la piel para mantener la transpirabilidad y la comodidad.
  • Ajusta los puños sobre la marcha gracias con los botones a presión.

Detalles del producto

  • Cierre a presión oculto en la parte delantera
  • Bolsillos en la costura
  • Presilla exclusiva para colgar la prenda en la parte posterior del cuello
  • Cuerpo: 83-88 % poliéster, 12-17 % spandex; interior del bolsillo (dorso de la mano): 83 % poliéster, 17 % spandex; malla: 91 % poliéster, 9 % spandex.
  • Los porcentajes del material pueden variar. Comprueba en la etiqueta su composición real.
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Midnight Navy/Negro/Dark Obsidian
  • Modelo: IB8986-410

Talla y ajuste

    • Modelo: talla S y 175 cm de altura
    • Ajuste holgado: amplio e informal
  • Guía de tallas

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Método de fabricación

    • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
    • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.

Evaluaciones (23)

4.6 estrellas

  • very nice!

    LucianeB762639165

    Dresses really well and it is very pretty!

  • Just not for me

    KM

    Cropped outwear is not what I would normally add to my wardrobe, but it has some good qualities I like. Pros: I’ve always appreciated The Nike Dri-Fit material it does what it's designed to do—it's effective, stylish and looks great. I love the adjustable wrists they’re such a great touch, it keeps the loose-fit aesthetic functional so my arms aren't drowning in the sleeves. Cons: I question the pleated section in the back, it feels unnecessary to me, making it a personal no. Final Thoughts: Overall it's a solid product, not a bad jacket by any means, just not a personal choice I would make but definitely a great piece to fit your style.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Wierd fit

    Jamie3030

    I am not a big fan of this cropped jacket. It does say loose fit so I would size down if you want it to be more form fitting. In my opinion the width of the jacket is very large but the arms are only slightly larger. It looked wierd when I tried it on because the jacket looked huge but its cropped so it ended up feeling off. I do wish I got a smaller size because I think that would have made a huge difference. The material feels nice, well made and looked the same after I washed it.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Chaqueta corta de ajuste holgado Dri-FIT - Mujer

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

129,99 €

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